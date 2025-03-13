2,018,822 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,018,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

