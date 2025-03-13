LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 53,929 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,929 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

