Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

