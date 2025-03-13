Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.03 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

