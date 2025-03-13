Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $0.10 on Monday. Cutera has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cutera stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

