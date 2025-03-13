Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after buying an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,326,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,169,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

