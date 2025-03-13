EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 313 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

