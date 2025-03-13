iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 178,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $367.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.