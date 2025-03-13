Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.13. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

