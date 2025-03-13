Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – PENN Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

3/3/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 208,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 95,423 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 452,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 356,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 597,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

