EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.71 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.