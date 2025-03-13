Eric J. Dugas Acquires 1,050 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $195.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

