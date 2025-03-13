Eric J. Dugas Acquires 1,050 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $195.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
