Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells $58,470.00 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,850. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

