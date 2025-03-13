Hermanus Jacobus Nieuwoudt Buys 2,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hermanus Jacobus Nieuwoudt acquired 2,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,486.40.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.17 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

