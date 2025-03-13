Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – March 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks provide investors exposure to the economic activities and risks associated with financial services, with their values often influenced by factors like interest rate fluctuations, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,214,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,585,117. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,418,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,631,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Read More