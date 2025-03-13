Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 313 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 695.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in DoorDash by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

