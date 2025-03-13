Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 10.2 %

IMH stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

