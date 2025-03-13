Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.40). 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.43).

Investment Stock Down 79.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 352.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

Insider Transactions at Investment

About Investment

In other news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,320 ($18,549.22). 58.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

