Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.40). 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.43).
Investment Stock Down 79.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 352.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.
Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.
Insider Transactions at Investment
About Investment
The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Investment
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.