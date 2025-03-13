George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 13,180 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 13,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $91,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,684.70. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $11,324.24.

On Friday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $191,685.40.

On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.

On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NEUE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 57,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,705. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

