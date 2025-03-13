iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

