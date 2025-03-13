John Maher Purchases 3,000 Shares of GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider John Maher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,385.00 ($12,901.90).

John Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, John Maher bought 2,467 shares of GrainCorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,219.66 ($10,898.52).

On Thursday, February 20th, John Maher bought 2,000 shares of GrainCorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,676.00 ($8,655.70).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

