Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declines By 92.3%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 25,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

