JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 108,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $242.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.