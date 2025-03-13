Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $306.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

