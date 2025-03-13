Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 379.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.2 %

CCL stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

