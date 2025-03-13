Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,811 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $198.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

