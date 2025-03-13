Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,972,667 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.3 %

JCI opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.