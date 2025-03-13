Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 67 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $329.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.32. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.