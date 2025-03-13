Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,360 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

