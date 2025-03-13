Tillman Hartley LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 403.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55. The company has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

