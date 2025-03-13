HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 451,370 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 37.36% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $544,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,175,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 327,307 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 162,752 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,254,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

