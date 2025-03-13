Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVALGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 54.5% increase from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,215. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

