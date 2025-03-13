Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,749,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,022,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $470.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.