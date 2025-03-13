Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
