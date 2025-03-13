Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,599 shares during the period.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

