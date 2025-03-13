Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 194,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 184,612 shares.The stock last traded at $21.88 and had previously closed at $21.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.