BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.90. BingEx shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 847 shares traded.

BingEx Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

Get BingEx alerts:

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BingEx

BingEx Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BingEx stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BingEx Limited ( NASDAQ:FLX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BingEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.