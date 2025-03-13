BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.90. BingEx shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 847 shares traded.
BingEx Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BingEx
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.