Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. Haydale Graphene Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.17.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

