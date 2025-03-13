Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%.
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. Haydale Graphene Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.17.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
