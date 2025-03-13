T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.63, but opened at $258.80. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $256.46, with a volume of 665,984 shares changing hands.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

