Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 99,223 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $51.94.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.