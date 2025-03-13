Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 99,223 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $51.94.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,515 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

