Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 1,560 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.8 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,510 shares of company stock worth $7,383,170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

