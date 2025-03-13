Insider Buying: BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI – Get Free Report) insider Brian O’Donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($31,645.57).
BCI Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.22.
About BCI Minerals
