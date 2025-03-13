Insider Buying: BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI – Get Free Report) insider Brian O’Donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($31,645.57).

BCI Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BCI Minerals alerts:

About BCI Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BCI Minerals Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral assets in Australia. The company explores for salt, iron ore, and potash deposits. It primarily focuses on its 100% interest owned in the Mardie Salt and Potash Project located in the West Pilbara coast, as well as owns interest in the Iron Valley, an iron ore mine located in the Central Pilbara.

Receive News & Ratings for BCI Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCI Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.