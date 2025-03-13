Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTF opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

