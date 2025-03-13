Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTF opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.25.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.