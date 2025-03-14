Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 53.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.59 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

