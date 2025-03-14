Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.