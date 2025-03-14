Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.20 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Shares of AVAH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 134,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,156. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

