Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.20 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.