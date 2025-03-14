AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

