Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

