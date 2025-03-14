Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.24.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

