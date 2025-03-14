King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $888,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

