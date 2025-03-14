Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:AFN opened at C$36.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$691.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$31.60 and a 1-year high of C$64.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

